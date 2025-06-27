Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,180 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

