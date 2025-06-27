Falcon Wealth Planning Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

