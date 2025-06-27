British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 0.8% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after buying an additional 5,673,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 137,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

