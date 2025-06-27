Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes $222,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $279.11 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

