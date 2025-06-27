Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Buys 60,968 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,968 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.20.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.