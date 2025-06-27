iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Decreased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

DGRO stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

