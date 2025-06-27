Insurance Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity securities representing ownership in publicly traded insurance companies. They allow investors to share in the profits (and risks) generated by underwriting life, health, property or casualty policies as well as the firm’s investment income. Performance drivers include premium growth, claims?paying ratios, investment returns and sensitivity to regulatory or interest?rate changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.84. 92,870,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,486,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.42. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.37, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,006. The firm has a market cap of $276.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.22. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $8.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Read More