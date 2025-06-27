Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Reduced by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Balefire LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,532.47.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,475.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,421.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,354.20. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

