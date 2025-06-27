Quilter Plc Sells 2,860 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $226.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.80.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

