Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 24.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,139,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1,049.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 273.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $100.59 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

