Quilter Plc Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quilter Plc grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quilter Plc owned 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $87,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after buying an additional 370,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after acquiring an additional 171,946 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $132.88 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

