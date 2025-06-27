Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $64.54 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $213.28 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $599.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

