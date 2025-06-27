Contrasting Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Brambles”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $3.58 billion 2.85 $374.54 million $5.48 28.23 Brambles $6.55 billion 3.20 $779.90 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than AptarGroup.

This table compares AptarGroup and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 10.41% 15.10% 8.37% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AptarGroup pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AptarGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AptarGroup and Brambles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 1 4 1 3.00 Brambles 0 0 0 0 0.00

AptarGroup presently has a consensus target price of $178.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. Given AptarGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Brambles.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Brambles on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments. It also provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. In addition, the company offers dispensing pumps, closures, elastomeric components, and aerosol valves to the digital health solutions. It primarily sells its products and services in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

