Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 12,105 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $39,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $353.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $288.50 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

