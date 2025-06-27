MFG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,818 shares of company stock valued at $84,167,415. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $270.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.