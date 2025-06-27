Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

