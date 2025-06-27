Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.62 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

