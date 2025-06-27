Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.52% of Church & Dwight worth $130,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

