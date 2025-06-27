Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Gartner worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,378,000 after buying an additional 100,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,192,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,734,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.89.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $404.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

