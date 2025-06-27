CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 59,310 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.