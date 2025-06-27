Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $226.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.