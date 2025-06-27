Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,682 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.