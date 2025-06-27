Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,744 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.6%

DINO stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.