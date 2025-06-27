Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE:MHK opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

