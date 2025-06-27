Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $51.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 636,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,586 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 20.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $51,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SPYG opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

