Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,597 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $22,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in HP by 432.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in HP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,680,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,540,000 after buying an additional 75,706 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

