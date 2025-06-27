Legacy CG LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 1.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,826,000 after acquiring an additional 318,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

WELL opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.97 and a 52 week high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

