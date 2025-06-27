Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Announces Earnings Results

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Various Eateries had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

Various Eateries Stock Down 2.1%

VARE stock opened at GBX 12.87 ($0.18) on Friday. Various Eateries has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 19.40 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.61. The firm has a market cap of £22.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Various Eateries

In related news, insider Hugh Osmond bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($150,953.75). Corporate insiders own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

