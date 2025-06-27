Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 375.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,645.94.

MELI opened at $2,560.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,422.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2,104.82. The company has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,563.21 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

