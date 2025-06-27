2,502 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:PWR opened at $380.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $381.12.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

