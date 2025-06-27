Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 225,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,131,000 after acquiring an additional 218,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,060,000 after acquiring an additional 274,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 692.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

