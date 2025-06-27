Hicks Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,460 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hicks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.