iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.