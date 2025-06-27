Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $236.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average is $232.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.