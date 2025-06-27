iHuman (NYSE:IH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. iHuman had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.69%.

iHuman Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of iHuman stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.36. iHuman has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Get iHuman alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.