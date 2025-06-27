Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.