Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of CRWS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

