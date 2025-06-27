Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.0 million-$147.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.5 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.130–0.070 EPS.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $996.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $144.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other news, CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $886,875.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,287,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,657.75. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 671,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,941.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,657. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in Fastly by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 466,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fastly by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.