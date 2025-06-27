DP Poland (LON:DPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DP Poland (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. DP Poland had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.

DP Poland Trading Up 8.1%

LON DPP opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. DP Poland has a 1-year low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.58. The company has a market capitalization of £91.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

