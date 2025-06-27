William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for Paychex Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PAYX opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. Paychex has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

