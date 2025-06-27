Susan M. Connelly Sells 4,735 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $216.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

