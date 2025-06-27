Sorted Group (LON:SORT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sorted Group (LON:SORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.52) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sorted Group had a negative return on equity of 233.41% and a negative net margin of 153.56%.
Shares of SORT stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.94. Sorted Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.50 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.64.
Sorted’s Delivery Experience supports retailers in providing exceptional delivery experiences and analysing post-purchase performance. It empowers customers to track deliveries and returns or exchange parcels effortlessly.
Founded more than a decade ago and recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times, Sorted delivers transformational tech on a global scale.
