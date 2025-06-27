Sorted Group (LON:SORT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sorted Group (LON:SORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.52) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sorted Group had a negative return on equity of 233.41% and a negative net margin of 153.56%.

Shares of SORT stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.94. Sorted Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.50 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.64.

In today’s delivery landscape, good experiences simply aren’t good enough. It takes an outstanding delivery experience to differentiate.

Sorted’s Delivery Experience supports retailers in providing exceptional delivery experiences and analysing post-purchase performance. It empowers customers to track deliveries and returns or exchange parcels effortlessly.

Founded more than a decade ago and recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times, Sorted delivers transformational tech on a global scale.

