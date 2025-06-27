Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,872 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 76,408 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

