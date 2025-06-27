Stone Summit Wealth LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,114 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.0%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $295.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $297.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

