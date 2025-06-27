Stone Summit Wealth LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.6% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 83,283 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.08.

Cummins Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $324.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

