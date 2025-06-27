Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 662,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,422,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9%

MRK opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.