Best Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – June 24th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, DeFi Development, Carlyle Group, and Q2 are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or apply technology to deliver financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, robo-advisory platforms and blockchain solutions. These companies range from established banks investing in digital transformation to emerging startups disrupting traditional banking, insurance and capital markets. Investing in fintech stocks offers exposure to the growth potential of technology-driven innovation within the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $65.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,518.47. 171,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,932. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,563.21 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,395.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,093.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,589,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,353. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of NASDAQ DFDV traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. 4,214,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,691. DeFi Development has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $303.59 million, a PE ratio of -81.51 and a beta of -6.99.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 954,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,117. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

QTWO traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. Q2 has a 52-week low of $57.07 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.71 and a beta of 1.48.

