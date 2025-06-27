Hedges Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 262,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 547,050 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

