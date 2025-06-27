Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) dropped 21.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 284,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 79,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 21.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

