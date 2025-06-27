Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) Financial Comparison

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hormel Foods and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hormel Foods $11.92 billion 1.40 $805.04 million $1.36 22.25 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group $144.63 million 0.39 $11.25 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

This table compares Hormel Foods and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hormel Foods 6.27% 10.20% 6.11% Wing Yip Food Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hormel Foods and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hormel Foods 0 4 2 1 2.57 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hormel Foods presently has a consensus price target of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Hormel Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Summary

Hormel Foods beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others. It sells its products under the HORMEL, ALWAYS TENDER, APPLEGATE, AUSTIN BLUES, BACON 1, BLACK LABEL, BREAD READY, BURKE, CAFÉ H, CERATTI, CHI-CHI'S, COLUMBUS, COMPLEATS, CORN NUTS, CURE 81, DAN'S PRIZE, DI LUSSO, DINTY MOORE, DON MIGUEL, DOÑA MARIA, EMBASA, FAST N EASY, FIRE BRAISED, FONTANINI, HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS, HERDEZ, HORMEL GATHERINGS, HORMEL SQUARE TABLE, HORMEL VITAL CUISINE, HOUSE OF TSANG, JENNIE-O, JUSTIN'S, LA VICTORIA, LAYOUT, LLOYD'S, MARY KITCHEN, MR. PEANUT, NATURAL CHOICE, NUT-RITION, OLD SMOKEHOUSE, OVEN READY, PILLOW PACK, PLANTERS, ROSA GRANDE, SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE, SKIPPY, SPAM, SPECIAL RECIPE, THICK & EASY, VALLEY FRESH, AND WHOLLY brands through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

